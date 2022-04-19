Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is set to headline a biopic on noted food writer and chef Tarla Dalal, the makers announced on Tuesday. Titled 'Tarla', the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari.

The movie marks the directorial debut of writer Piyush Gupta, Nitesh Tiwari's longtime collaborator who has worked on the latter's films such as 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'.

Dalal, known for hosting popular cookery TV shows like 'The Tarla Dalal Show' and 'Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal', penned more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. She passed away in 2013 aged 77.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said Dalal's story is a "lot more than her being an iconic chef".

"It's a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved the way for many such home cooks and start ups to aspire and achieve their dreams," the 'Panga' director said in a statement.

Qureshi recalled that her mother had a copy of one of Dalal's books in their kitchen and how she would often try out many of her recipes for the actor's school tiffin.

"I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla's homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories and I am very thankful to Ronnie, Ashwini and Nitesh for having faith in me to play this awe-inspiring character," she added.

Ronnie Screwvala credited Dalal for transforming home cooking in India and said her story is a "textbook example on entrepreneurship".

"How it is never too late to work towards your ambitions. Very excited and looking forward to collaborating again with Ashwiny and Nitesh," the producer said.

A biopic on Dalal was "long-awaited", said Nitesh Tiwari. "Through her story, we want to encourage many such young entrepreneurs who desire to have their own businesses from the comfort of their homes," the 'Dangal' director added.

Gupta, who has also co-written the film with Gautam Ved, said he is delighted to chronicle the chef's life on screen.

"Being a foodie myself, the intention is to make this film a treat for all food lovers to gorge on," the first-time director added.

'Tarla' is produced by RSVP and Earth Sky.

[With Inputs From PTI]