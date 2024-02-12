‘Animal,’ despite the backlash it has received, has been the one movie that has been in the headlines for the longest time. After various known-personalities like Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut have expressed their views regarding the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial, now in an exclusive interview with India Today, actress Huma Qureshi is the next to share her thoughts on the film, which raked in about Rs 900 crore worldwike in box office collections.
According to her, films like ‘Animal,’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, deserve to have an audience.
The actress said, “I loved the film and really enjoyed it. I loved the machismo, action and music. It is a very crafty film and I feel like all kind of films should be made and, as an audience, it is your choice whether you want to watch that film or not.”
The ‘Maharani’ star went on to state that she would like to take up a project that is like ‘Animal.’ She said, “I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive is the way. That’s the way I would put it. When I see a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ or edgy films and I see an ‘Animal,’ I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don’t know what it is.”
The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress also shed light on the extreme reactions the movie has received. It’s well-known the film has been called out for its depiction of misogyny, extreme gore, and toxic masculinity. To this, Huma said, “It is very polarising and one must have these kinds of debates about films and how they impact people. But if films impacted [society] so much, then I feel we have been making such great films, so the society should have improved by now. If it has not improved by now, it won’t even get worse now. I am saying make ‘Animal’ and make ‘Maharani’ as well. As long as people like it, they will watch it.”
Huma will next be seen showing her talent in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan,’ and in the third season of ‘Maharani.’