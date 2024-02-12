The ‘Maharani’ star went on to state that she would like to take up a project that is like ‘Animal.’ She said, “I would love to do a film where I can hold a machine gun, killing thousands of people. I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to be part of something that is so destructive is the way. That’s the way I would put it. When I see a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ or edgy films and I see an ‘Animal,’ I think, as an actor, it is very exciting to play something like that. There is something about it. I don’t know what it is.”