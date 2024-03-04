When Huma Qureshi made her debut in ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, she made everyone turn around and take a look at her acting prowess. Since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. She is known for her script choices and her versatility. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about working in the Hindi film industry.
In a conversation with India Today, Huma Qureshi opened up about the challenges she faced in Bollywood as an outsider. She said that internal politics dominate every field, and it is not right to frame Bollywood in every conversation. She said that just like any other industry, Bollywood also has the same issues.
She said, “Every industry has a flip side, there is politics in every field. There's favouritism or lack of opportunities in every sector. If we sit and do an expose on every industry, it would be like opening a can of worms. Wherever there is mankind, there would be complications. We cannot expect a utopian world where everything is perfect, and one gets equal opportunities.”
The actor talked about how she has managed to survive in the industry. She talked about how she made her way to the top. Huma Qureshi continued, “I know there are issues, but I am here, and so are so many more. I did get many opportunities and missed a lot more, but that's how the world works…I have been in Mumbai for more than 12 years, and I have had my own share of struggles…But at the end of the day, this industry has given me so much. I would forever be grateful.”