Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Hrithik Roshan Watches 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': 'I Came, I Saw, I Refused...’

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Instagram/ @hrithikroshan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 8:30 am

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan can’t get enough of  'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. In a promotional video, the actor is seen sitting in a theatre after a screening of the first two episodes of The Rings of Power. He refuses to leave the cinema hall until the rest of the series is shown to him. However, upon request of the theatre staff, Hrithik gives up and leaves, waiting eagerly for September to arrive.

'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' is set in Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. According to the makers, the show “will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

Rings: The Rings of Power will releasThe first two episodes of Lord of the e on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly till October 14.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in 'Vikram Vedha', which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. Post Vikram Vedha, Hrithik is expected to start shooting for Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

