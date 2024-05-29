Hollywood

‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL

Global celebrities George Clooney and Brad Pitt collaborate on the action-comedy ‘Wolfs’ after a long time. The teaser has already become massively popular on social media, and now the trailer has also been released. Check it out right here.

George Clooney And Brad Pitt In A Still From ‘Wolfs’
George Clooney And Brad Pitt In A Still From ‘Wolfs’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

George Clooney and Brad Pitt team together for the action comedy ‘Wolfs’, which will premiere in India on September 27. After the teaser took people by surprise earlier today, the makers have now released the trailer of the film, and it is hilarious, to say the least. While an actioner is going all around, it’s the comedic timing of George Clooney and Brad Pitt is what will get you hooked. Their onscreen chemistry and bonding are superb and makes the characters come alive.

Check out the trailer right here:

For the unversed, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, two of Hollywood’s most famous actors, are teaming for an action comedy called ‘Wolfs’. The film is slated to be released in India on September 27, 2024. This highly anticipated picture promises to combine Clooney and Pitt’s explosive chemistry and comic timing, providing viewers with an engaging mix of action and comedy.

George Clooney portrays a skilled fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer, Brad Pitt, arrives and the two ‘lone wolves’ are compelled to work together, their night spirals out of control in ways neither of them anticipated.

Jon Watts, who previously helmed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, wrote and directed this film. The cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. ‘Wolfs’ will be released exclusively in Indian cinemas on September 27 by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

George Clooney And Brad Pitt In ‘Wolfs’ - Instagram
‘Wolfs’ Teaser Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are Here With A Rugged Action Comedy

BY Prateek Sur

Are you excited to see George Clooney and Brad Pitt get you ROFL with their hilarious comic timing and funny innuendoes? Share your thoughts with us.

  'Wolfs' Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt's Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
