‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL

George Clooney and Brad Pitt team together for the action comedy ‘Wolfs’, which will premiere in India on September 27. After the teaser took people by surprise earlier today, the makers have now released the trailer of the film, and it is hilarious, to say the least. While an actioner is going all around, it’s the comedic timing of George Clooney and Brad Pitt is what will get you hooked. Their onscreen chemistry and bonding are superb and makes the characters come alive.