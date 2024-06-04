After delivering a compelling performance as Eddie in ‘Venom’ back in 2018, Tom Hardy is back in his most loved role. The trailer of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is here and fans cannot get enough of Hardy. It has become the talk of the town, and the trailer has started trending on all social media platforms.
The trailer of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ opens with a shot of Tom Hardy’s Eddie walking down a quiet street. As the trailer progresses, the audience is shown how Eddie faces the bad guys. It is when the bad guys irk him and deliver some punches, does Eddie reveal his deadly avatar. After beating them, he is seen struggling with the venomous creature inside him. The trailer also shows an epic showdown between two creatures in mid-air.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’, one fan said, “A venomized horse is something I've never thought I would see.” A second fan commented, “It baffles me that they just had Venom and Eddie briefly go to the MCU, then unceremoniously return to their universe.” A third fan mentioned, “Mrs. Chen dancing with Venom in a ballroom type setting in that foxy red dress has got to be the best thing ever.” The trailer packs a lot of action in the 3:14 minute long video. While the trailer gave away a lot, it also managed to keep a few things under wrap which ups the ante. For example, Chiwetel Ejiofor also features prominently, though specifics about his character are not revealed. The cinematography and the camera work look smooth. It looks like it has the potential to stand up to the standards set by the previous films.
Directed by Kelly Marcel, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham in key roles. The movie is set to release in theatres in October this year.