Reacting to the trailer of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’, one fan said, “A venomized horse is something I've never thought I would see.” A second fan commented, “It baffles me that they just had Venom and Eddie briefly go to the MCU, then unceremoniously return to their universe.” A third fan mentioned, “Mrs. Chen dancing with Venom in a ballroom type setting in that foxy red dress has got to be the best thing ever.” The trailer packs a lot of action in the 3:14 minute long video. While the trailer gave away a lot, it also managed to keep a few things under wrap which ups the ante. For example, Chiwetel Ejiofor also features prominently, though specifics about his character are not revealed. The cinematography and the camera work look smooth. It looks like it has the potential to stand up to the standards set by the previous films.