Tom Hardy-Starrer 'Venom 3' Gets An Official Title; To Release Sooner Than Scheduled Date

In the third installment of the film, Hardy will reprise his role as the Marvel character Eddie Brock/Venom, a role he’s been portraying since Ruben Fleischer’s ‘Venom’ (2018). The second installment, titled ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ was released in 2021 with Andy Serkis as the director. Both the films saw Kelly Marcel pen the script. As for the upcoming movie, plot details are being kept under wraps, leaving audiences curious about where the story will take its lead characters.