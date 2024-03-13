Tom Hardy-Starrer 'Venom 3' Gets An Official Title; To Release Sooner Than Scheduled Date

Sony isn’t done with the Spider-Man Universe. While ‘Madame Web’ may have failed to meet expectations, hopes are high for ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and the much-awaited ‘Venom 3.’ Well, there’s good news for the fans of the franchise. ‘Venom 3’ now has gotten its official title and has also been given a new release date; it’s earlier than the scheduled date.
On Tuesday, March 12, Sony Pictures officially announced that the Tom Hardy-starrer ‘Venom’ film has been titled ‘Venom: The Last Dance.’ Furthermore, the movie, distributed by Columbia Pictures, has undergone a change in its release date, moving from November 8, 2024, to October 25, 2024. The decision to shift the date suits it better, considering the last two ‘Venom’ movies also saw releases in October during the Halloween season.
The third installment, starring Hardy, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, is set to be screened in IMAX and on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens. Kelly Marcel has sat in the director’s chair for the first time with this movie and has also co-written the story with Hardy. The two are also a part of the film’s production team, which includes Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.
In the third installment of the film, Hardy will reprise his role as the Marvel character Eddie Brock/Venom, a role he’s been portraying since Ruben Fleischer’s ‘Venom’ (2018). The second installment, titled ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage,’ was released in 2021 with Andy Serkis as the director. Both the films saw Kelly Marcel pen the script. As for the upcoming movie, plot details are being kept under wraps, leaving audiences curious about where the story will take its lead characters.
The combined global box office earnings for the previous two ‘Venom’ movies amount to $1.36 billion. For those looking to catch up on the movies before the third one hits the screen, they are available to stream on Netflix.