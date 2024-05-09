Hollywood

'The Office' Follow-Up Series Set Up At American Streamer Peacock

The follow-up series to classic sitcom "The Office" has been officially ordered by American streaming service Peacock.

The Office
The Office Photo: Instagram
The yet-untitled series, set in the same universe as the original show, comes from Greg Daniels, the creator of "The Office", and Michael Koman of "Nathan For You" fame. It is going to be produced by Universal TV.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the new series will see the documentary crew in "The Office" looking for a new subject, after capturing the day-to-day happenings at the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin.

"They discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," the official synopsis read.

The show will tackle the conflict of constant technological advancement and traditional media ethics, just like the struggles Dunder Mifflin faced while selling paper in the digital age.

Recently, British actor Domhnall Gleeson and "The White Lotus" star Sabrina Impacciatore joined the cast of the new iteration and makers are currently in the process of finalising the rest of the cast.

"The Office", which was a remake of the British series of the same title, ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

The new show will be executive produced by Daniels, Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

