When you think of Nick Jonas, the first thing that comes to your mind is the Jonas Brothers. But there’s more to him than just singing. The singer is also an effortless actor and has worked on some of the biggest projects in Hollywood. The trailer of his latest film, ‘The Good Half’ has been released and it has already become the talk of the town.
The 2:36 minute-long trailer of ‘The Good Half’ opens with a shot of Nick Jonas looking out of the airplane as he is seated on the window seat. The camera zooms out and shows how a young woman tries to strike up a conversation with him. They build a connection and decide to stay in touch. The actor has visited his hometown for the funeral of his mother. Back home, he has to deal with grief and try to mend strained relationships with his family members.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘The Good Half’ here.
Nick Jonas as Renn Wheeland is surprisingly stunning to look at. His screen presence is commendable and the way he expresses his grief is touching. His chemistry with Alexandra Shipp will leave a smile on your face. Additionally, the way Robert Schwartzman has explored grief is touching and humane, without relying on OTT elements. The movie feels like it will be a poignant watch.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Nick Jonas started his career as a child actor on Broadway - before he became a Jonas Brother.” A second fan wrote, “This looks so good. I love Nick Jonas and I love Robert Schwartzman. I also noticed the kid pics on the fridge in the one scene are actual photos of Nick from when he was a kiddo! Nice touch. Can't wait to see it!” A third fan commented, “I always stop 1/4 or midway through these trailers because they give away too much. Stopped halfway watching this and I’m gonna like it, I can tell.”
Starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue, ‘The Good Half’ has been helmed by Robert Schwartzman. The movie is set to release in the US theatres on July 23.