Hollywood

'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama

Starring Nick Jonas, the trailer of 'The Good Half' is here. The movie will release on July 23.

YouTube
Nick Jonas in 'The Good Half' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When you think of Nick Jonas, the first thing that comes to your mind is the Jonas Brothers. But there’s more to him than just singing. The singer is also an effortless actor and has worked on some of the biggest projects in Hollywood. The trailer of his latest film, ‘The Good Half’ has been released and it has already become the talk of the town.

The 2:36 minute-long trailer of ‘The Good Half’ opens with a shot of Nick Jonas looking out of the airplane as he is seated on the window seat. The camera zooms out and shows how a young woman tries to strike up a conversation with him. They build a connection and decide to stay in touch. The actor has visited his hometown for the funeral of his mother. Back home, he has to deal with grief and try to mend strained relationships with his family members.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘The Good Half’ here.

Nick Jonas as Renn Wheeland is surprisingly stunning to look at. His screen presence is commendable and the way he expresses his grief is touching. His chemistry with Alexandra Shipp will leave a smile on your face. Additionally, the way Robert Schwartzman has explored grief is touching and humane, without relying on OTT elements. The movie feels like it will be a poignant watch.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Nick Jonas started his career as a child actor on Broadway - before he became a Jonas Brother.” A second fan wrote, “This looks so good. I love Nick Jonas and I love Robert Schwartzman. I also noticed the kid pics on the fridge in the one scene are actual photos of Nick from when he was a kiddo! Nice touch. Can't wait to see it!” A third fan commented, “I always stop 1/4 or midway through these trailers because they give away too much. Stopped halfway watching this and I’m gonna like it, I can tell.”

Starring Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue, ‘The Good Half’ has been helmed by Robert Schwartzman. The movie is set to release in the US theatres on July 23.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu
  2. Chinese Man Dies After Attempting Suicide In Bihar Jail
  3. A Brief History Of RSS In India 
  4. Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’
  5. Woman Trekker From Maharashtra Dies In Manali
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  2. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  3. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  4. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
  2. World Championship of Legends 2024: Chris Gayle To Lead West Indies Champions In UK
  3. India Vs United States Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND Vs USA Match
  4. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  5. India Secures Hosting Rights For 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
World News
  1. Rebecca Grossman Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Killing Two Boys In A Hit-And-Run
  2. 'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi
  3. What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams
  4. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  5. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Special Parl Session Likely From June 24; Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu