Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu On Actress’ Age Gap With Nick Jonas: Koi Farak Nahi Pada, Bolne Wale Bolte Rahe

She also recalled the time when he met Nick for the first time, who left her impressed in the first meeting itself. Madhu said, “When he came to India and met me, he took me to lunch when Priyanka was not around. Nick asked me what kind of boy I would want for Priyanka. So, I listed all the qualities, and he simply took my hand and said, ‘I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked’.”