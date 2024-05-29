Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu On Actress’ Age Gap With Nick Jonas: Koi Farak Nahi Pada, Bolne Wale Bolte Rahe

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been happily married, but they are often targeted by social media users, who comment on their 10-year age difference.
Now during a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Priyanka’s mother and producer Madhu Chopra opened up on the scrutiny around the age difference, and said that they don’t fret about it. She said, “Koi farak nahi pada. Admi accha, ladki acchi, both care for each other, that's all. (It doesn’t matter. The boy is good, the girl is good). Nothing (discussion about it). Maine uss nazar se dekha hi nahi (I never saw it from that angle). I was so happy, ecstatic. Bolne wale bolte rahe."
She also recalled the time when he met Nick for the first time, who left her impressed in the first meeting itself. Madhu said, “When he came to India and met me, he took me to lunch when Priyanka was not around. Nick asked me what kind of boy I would want for Priyanka. So, I listed all the qualities, and he simply took my hand and said, ‘I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked’.”
Not to miss, earlier, Priyanka too had reacted to their age gap during her appearance on TODAY last year. She had said, "I mean, I don't think about it. I think people think about it a lot more than I do,” she said, adding, “I didn’t give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time”.
Priyanka and Nick grabbed headlines when they walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2017. Eventually, they got married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.