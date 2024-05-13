Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Her Mother Madhu, MIL Denise On Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas Calls His Wife ‘Most Amazing Mom Ever’ To Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas penned heartfelt posts on Mother's Day. Their posts featured several family pics.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent Mother's Day on May 12 with their moms, Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas. On the special day, Nick shared an appreciation post for his wife Priyanka for raising their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas so well.

On Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude towards her mother and mother-in-law. She thanked them for helping her raise Malti. In another post, Nick was all also praise for Priyanka for her "love and thoughtfulness" for their daughter.

Priyanka shared pics which featured herself, Malti, Nick, Madhu, and Denise. She wrote a note that read, "Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care, and protection of a mother or mother figures. I’ve been blessed not only by my mother and grandmothers but also my aunts. It truly takes a village(sic)."

"As a new mother navigating what my version of Malti's upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother-in-law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have balanced all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas(sic),'' she added.

PeeCee ended her post by thanking her "angels" Malti and Nick, as she wrote, "And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful."

Nick also shared a gratitude note for Priyanka as he shared a video of her doing squats while holding Malti over her shoulder. He also dropped pics of his family and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother... and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who got married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy.

