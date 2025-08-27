The Godfather Trilogy To Re-Release In India In 4K Restoration; Check Out The Dates

On the re-release, Niharika Bijli of PVR INOX Ltd., said, "At PVR INOX, our constant endeavour is to curate the finest cinematic experiences, and there is no greater honour than bringing this legendary saga back to our cinemas. The Godfather trilogy remains the gold standard of cinematic storytelling — a masterclass in performance, direction, and narrative depth. Loved by generations across the globe, it has inspired countless filmmakers and cinephiles. For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen. For those who’ve loved it for decades, it’s a homecoming."