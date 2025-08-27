The Godfather Trilogy To Re-Release In India In 4K Restoration; Check Out The Dates

The Godfather trilogy will be re-released in India in 4K restored version
The first film of the franchise was released in 1972
Godfather will re-release at PVR INOX on September 12, followed by The Godfather Part II and Part III, releasing on October 17 and November 14, respectively
Hollywood's legendary saga The Godfather trilogy is all set to return to the big screen in India in a 4K restored version. Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece will be released at PVR INOX Cinemas across India. The Godfather will arrive in cinemas on September 12, 2025, followed by The Godfather Part II and Part III, releasing on October 17 and November 14, respectively
About The Godfather Trilogy
First released in 1972, The Godfather is one of the most celebrated films in the history of cinema. It was followed by the sequels: The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990). The trilogy set a new benchmark in cinematic storytelling and went on to become an iconic saga in global cinema.
The trilogy starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and Robert De Niro, who gave stellar performances. Based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, it shaped the language of cinema for generations and has been influencing filmmakers across the world.
The Godfather trilogy received a total of 28 Oscar nominations and won a total of 9 Academy Awards: The Godfather won three Oscars, The Godfather Part II bagged six, and The Godfather Part III won none.
On the re-release, Niharika Bijli of PVR INOX Ltd., said, "At PVR INOX, our constant endeavour is to curate the finest cinematic experiences, and there is no greater honour than bringing this legendary saga back to our cinemas. The Godfather trilogy remains the gold standard of cinematic storytelling — a masterclass in performance, direction, and narrative depth. Loved by generations across the globe, it has inspired countless filmmakers and cinephiles. For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen. For those who’ve loved it for decades, it’s a homecoming."