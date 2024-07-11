Hollywood

'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series

'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Season 4 premiered last month on Prime Video. The season was released with the first three episodes on June 13, followed by the other three. Here's when and where you can watch the new episode.

A still from The Boys Season 4
'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Following the success of the previous seasons of the Emmy-Winning Drama series 'The Boys', fans were eagerly waiting for Season 4. It finally premiered last month on Prime Video. The season was released with the first three mind-blowing episodes on June 13, followed by the other three episodes which released every Thursday. All six episodes have already impressed its fans and received an overwhelming response. It elevated the excitement for the remaining episodes to the next level. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 7' is titled 'The Insider'. Before we give you the details of where and when to watch 'The Boys' Season 4' Episode 7, here's all you need to know about the superhero show. 

About 'The Boys' series

'The Boys' is adapted from the original comic book series co-created by Darick Robertson and Garth Ennis. 'The Boys Season 4' is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Kickstart Entertainment, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, and KFL Nightsky Productions.

'The Boys Season 4', Episode 7: Release date and time in India

'The Boys Season 4', Episode 7 started streaming on July 11, on Prime Video. It premiered on the OTT platform at 12:30 PM in India. You can watch if you have taken the subscription of Prime Video.

'The Boys Season 4' cast

'The Boys 4' stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman. The superhero series also stars Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, and Antony Starr among others. There are also new characters in season four of the series, playing important roles in the screenplay.

The official plot of the series states, “Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies.”

'The Boys Season 4' Episode 8, which is titled 'Assassination Run' will be released on July 18, 2024.

