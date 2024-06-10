Hollywood

Quirky Moments From ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ Which You Probably Missed – View Pics

Here are a few glimpses from that grand event of ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’.

Diana Ross Photo: Carlos Osorio
Every Detroiter has a tale about the Michigan Central Station. Their grandparents arrived in the city there; a relative worked there; and they snuck in for some urban exploration or went to an illegal rave there during the city’s dark days of the late twentieth century, after the station ceased operation and fell into ruin, a Beaux-Arts urban relic that had seen every era of modern Detroit.’

However, six years ago, the Ford Motor Company opted to conserve the building, and today, after years of meticulous reconstruction and restoration, it has reopened as a ‘innovation hub.’ In theory, the performance commemorates the station’s resurrection.

The performance featured performers from every era and genre of music generated in the city, clearly demonstrating their point: Motown, rock, hip-hop, techno, garage, punk, gospel, jazz, and even the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed. It’s impossible to be a musician in Detroit without being acutely aware of everything that came before you. The event was a near-perfect example of that mindset.

Here are a few glimpses from that grand event:

1. Kierra Sheard

Kierra Sheard
Kierra Sheard Photo: Carlos Osorio
Kierra Sheard performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

2. Young RJ And T3

Young RJ And T3
Young RJ And T3 Photo: Carlos Osorio
Slum Village members Young RJ, left, and T3, perform during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

3. Melissa Etheridge, Fantasia And Jelly Roll

Melissa Etheridge, Fantasia And Jelly Roll
Melissa Etheridge, Fantasia And Jelly Roll Photo: Carlos Osorio
Melissa Etheridge from left, Fantasia, and Jelly Roll perform during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

4. Jack White

Jack White
Jack White Photo: Carlos Osorio
Jack White performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

5. Fantasia

Fantasia
Fantasia Photo: Carlos Osorio
Fantasia performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

6. Big Sean

Big Sean
Big Sean Photo: Carlos Osorio
Rapper Big Sean performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

7. Diana Ross

Diana Ross
Diana Ross Photo: Carlos Osorio
Diana Ross performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

9. Eminem

Eminem
Eminem Photo: Carlos Osorio
Eminem performs during ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ in Detroit.

