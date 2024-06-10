Quirky Moments From ‘Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central’ Which You Probably Missed – View Pics

Every Detroiter has a tale about the Michigan Central Station. Their grandparents arrived in the city there; a relative worked there; and they snuck in for some urban exploration or went to an illegal rave there during the city’s dark days of the late twentieth century, after the station ceased operation and fell into ruin, a Beaux-Arts urban relic that had seen every era of modern Detroit.’
However, six years ago, the Ford Motor Company opted to conserve the building, and today, after years of meticulous reconstruction and restoration, it has reopened as a ‘innovation hub.’ In theory, the performance commemorates the station’s resurrection.
The performance featured performers from every era and genre of music generated in the city, clearly demonstrating their point: Motown, rock, hip-hop, techno, garage, punk, gospel, jazz, and even the Detroit Symphony Orchestra performed. It’s impossible to be a musician in Detroit without being acutely aware of everything that came before you. The event was a near-perfect example of that mindset.
Here are a few glimpses from that grand event:
1. Kierra Sheard
Kierra Sheard
2. Young RJ And T3
Slum Village members Young RJ and T3
3. Melissa Etheridge, Fantasia And Jelly Roll
Melissa Etheridge, Fantasia, and Jelly Roll
4. Jack White
Jack White
5. Fantasia
Fantasia
6. Big Sean
Big Sean
7. Diana Ross
Diana Ross
9. Eminem
Eminem