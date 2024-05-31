Hollywood

'Owning Manhattan' Trailer Review: Ryan Serhant Gives You A Glimpse Of The Cut-Throat World Of New York Real Estate

The trailer of ‘Owning Manhattan’ is here. The real estate based reality show will be available to stream on Netflix from June 28 onwards.

YouTube
A still from 'Owning Manhattan' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Amidst the number of real estate reality shows that have made their way to OTT, a new show about real estate in Manhattan is, now, next in line. Titled ‘Owning Manhattan’, this new reality show will follow Ryan Serhant as he strikes deals in some of the most buzzing locations of New York. The makers have released the trailer of the show, and it has started trending on social media.

The trailer of ‘Owning Manhattan’ opens with a shot of Ryan Serhant telling the audience that he started a company of his own after being in the business for 12 years. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to the agents who work with Serhant in his company. It gives an insider peek into how some of the most luxurious buildings in New York City are sold for millions of dollars.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Owning Manhattan’ here.

From the looks of the trailer, the show promises a good dose of glamour and drama. These two quotients are bound to keep the audience glued to the show. Additionally, the visuals are stunning to look at. The cinematography captures the mood of NYC well. If you are someone who likes luxurious penthouses, then this is something that will make for a good binge-watch. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I hope it's mostly Real Estate and less drama.” A second fan commented, “Ryan is back and I’m here for it. Can’t wait.” A third fan wrote, “I remember I saw Ryan in Erik Conover's video of a 20 million townhouse which Ryan was selling, that time he asked Erik how one gets subscribers as he has a YouTube channel and only has two subscribers. And now he is on Netflix.”

‘Owning Manhattan’ will be available to stream on Netflix from June 28 onwards.

