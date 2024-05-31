From the looks of the trailer, the show promises a good dose of glamour and drama. These two quotients are bound to keep the audience glued to the show. Additionally, the visuals are stunning to look at. The cinematography captures the mood of NYC well. If you are someone who likes luxurious penthouses, then this is something that will make for a good binge-watch. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I hope it's mostly Real Estate and less drama.” A second fan commented, “Ryan is back and I’m here for it. Can’t wait.” A third fan wrote, “I remember I saw Ryan in Erik Conover's video of a 20 million townhouse which Ryan was selling, that time he asked Erik how one gets subscribers as he has a YouTube channel and only has two subscribers. And now he is on Netflix.”