‘The 8 Show’ tells the story of eight people who are trapped in a secret space, away from the world. Although complete strangers, they are connected by their shared love for money. The place has eight rooms, one for each person, connected by a zigzagging staircase and, oddly, a chute. Each room has a counter showing their prize money, which grows each minute, literally, as well as a phone they can use to buy things, but at 100 times the market rate. The catch is that they are surrounded by cameras at all angles and have to engage in entertaining yet dangerous games for an unknown audience to earn money. The more fun the games are, the more money they can earn. Luck, effort, and at times, cheating determine the prize money, and breaking the rules means losing half of it. Oh, and if anyone dies, they all lose. In simple words: the longer they can last in the game, the more money they will win.