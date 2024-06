Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest

The actress said: "Well, okay, so, she's a robot. And she goes through this journey to finding, I guess, what we would call humanity, like empathy." "And so, at the start of the movie, I chose to do this very kind of like super positive voice. And it was just not in my local register, which is a lot lower.” “And so, I did it for way too long over a number of days, and I got a vocal polyp. And so, I lost my ability to speak. And my doctor put me on vocal rest. I was on vocal rest for three months." The actress wanted to avoid undergoing surgery, especially after being told by her doctor that 35 per cent of people recover naturally, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "And I was so determined to be part of that 35 per cent. And I did. I cured myself," she said.