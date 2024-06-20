Hollywood

Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o revealed that she injured her vocal cords while working on the upcoming animated movie 'The Wild Robot'.

Lupita Nyongo
Lupita Nyongo
info_icon

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o revealed that she injured her vocal cords while working on the upcoming animated movie 'The Wild Robot'.

The actress had to wear a badge to inform fans why she was keeping quiet at shows. Appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', she said: "Sometimes people, fans thought I was being rude because I wouldn't say anything. I'd just be like, (striking a pose)." "So, then, I just thought, okay, let me let people know what's going on and that way they'll have sympathy for me instead of hatred."

The actress said: "Well, okay, so, she's a robot. And she goes through this journey to finding, I guess, what we would call humanity, like empathy." "And so, at the start of the movie, I chose to do this very kind of like super positive voice. And it was just not in my local register, which is a lot lower.” “And so, I did it for way too long over a number of days, and I got a vocal polyp. And so, I lost my ability to speak. And my doctor put me on vocal rest. I was on vocal rest for three months." The actress wanted to avoid undergoing surgery, especially after being told by her doctor that 35 per cent of people recover naturally, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "And I was so determined to be part of that 35 per cent. And I did. I cured myself," she said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA
  2. PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security
  3. Caught On Cam | Group Of Men Shoots Man 38 Times At Rajouri Garden's Burger King Joint In Delhi
  4. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths
  5. Outlook News Wrap June 20: UGC-NET Cancellation Sparks Row; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Kills 34; Hajj Heatstroke Death Toll Rises And More
Entertainment News
  1. Zareen Khan Wants To Explore Raw, Unconventional Roles To Harness Her Potential
  2. Raashii Khanna On Completing Decade In Tollywood: My First Brush With Fandom Happened Here
  3. Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest
  4. Pankaj Tripathi Insists Actors Are Just Puppets, Writers Or Directors Are Masters
  5. Kartik Aaryan Talks About His Third-Hand Car: 'The Driving Seat Door Would Not Open'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Afghanistan In Super 8s
  3. India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: India Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. WI Vs ENG, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Bairstow Impresses Buttler With 'Senior Player's Innings'
  5. AUS Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  2. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  3. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  4. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  5. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia Vs Slovania Set Thrills In Euro 2024, India Begin T20 WC Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths