Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit

Using Varsha Panikar’s poetry series of the same name as the point of departure, ‘Bodies Of Desire’ is a visual poetry film co-directed by Panikar and Saad Nawab. The film captures four sets of lovers amid passion; creating a portrait of tender intimacy, longing, discovery, desire, embrace, care, and profound companionship. It is a sensual celebration of genderless love and desire, inspired by the poet’s lived reality. The text follows the poet’s journey of healing and self-acceptance as she rediscovers love, passion and identity after encountering her muse, her lover, who acts as an encounter, a rupture that awakens the poet and her desire to express her inner truth.