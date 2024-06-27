Letitia Wright Indicates ‘Black Panther’ Has ‘Lot Coming Up’ On Marvel Cinematic Universe

Wright added at the time, “You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it." "We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and (director) Ryan (Coogler) needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.” Marvel has not yet announced 'Black Panther 3'. Movies on the MCU's upcoming theatrical slate include 'Deadpool and Wolverine', 'Thunderbolts', 'Captain America: Brave New World', and 'The Fantastic Four'.