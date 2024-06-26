Hollywood

'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere

The who's who of the film fraternity came down to have a fun time at the London premiere of 'Kinds Of Kindness'. The film, which stars Emma Stone in the lead role, has been garnering some great reviews from all over the world. The photo call opportunity gave the media and the fans an opportunity to check out the film up-close. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event.

Britain Kinds of Kindness Photo Call | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Yorgos Lanthimos, from left, Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in London.

Emma Stone
Emma Stone | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in London.

Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone
Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in London.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Yorgos Lanthimos, left, and Emma Stone pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in London.

Emma Stone poses for photographers
Emma Stone poses for photographers | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in London.

Emma Stone with Yorgos Lanthimos
Emma Stone with Yorgos Lanthimos | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Yorgos Lanthimos, left, and Emma Stone pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in London.

