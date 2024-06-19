Hollywood

Jordan Peele Sets New Film October 2026 Release

Hollywood filmmaker Jordan Peele will come out with his fourth movie on October 23, 2026.

Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele
info_icon

The Oscar-winning director will once again collaborate with Hollywood studio Universal Pictures for his new project.

"10.23.26," Peele posted on X, sharing the release date of the film.

The yet-untitled movie was earlier slated for December 25, 2024, but its production was delayed due to dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Earlier this year, Peele had discussed the new film on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right,” he said.

Peele's collaboration with Universal started with 2017 directorial debut "Get Out", which won him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The movie featured Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, LaKeith Stanfield, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones and Catherine Keener.

He followed it up with "Us" (2019), featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and 2022's "Nope", headlined by Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

