Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie

At the Season 3 red carpet premiere of the series “The Bear”, White shared that he hasn’t met Springsteen yet. “We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” White said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.” “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there,” added the actor