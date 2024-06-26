Hollywood

Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie

Actor Jeremy Allen is set to play rocker Bruce Springsteen in “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” about the making of the rock legend’s 1982 hit album “Nebraska”.

Instagram
Jeremy Allen White Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Jeremy Allen is set to play rocker Bruce Springsteen in “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” about the making of the rock legend’s 1982 hit album “Nebraska”.

At the Season 3 red carpet premiere of the series “The Bear”, White shared that he hasn’t met Springsteen yet. “We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together,” White said. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.” “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there,” added the actor

}Does he want to do his own singing for the Springsteen film, White replied: “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best.” White is stepping back into the kitchen as Chef Carmy Berzatto in the third season of “The Bear”, reports variety.com. “We let a lot of these beautiful characters and beautiful actors shine that maybe haven’t had their moments in previous seasons,” he teased about the upcoming season. “The world gets bigger, but we also maintain the same heart, structure, and energy that we had in the very beginning.”

White also spoke about his co-star Ayo Edebiri, who is making her directorial debut in “The Bear” Season 3. “She did a beautiful job,” White said of Edebiri directing. “She was very confident. Everybody knows how smart she is, and she’s a beautiful actress and very intuitive. And I think she’s a very beautiful and intuitive director as well.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
  2. IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
  3. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  4. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  5. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Entertainment News
  1. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  2. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  3. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
  4. Filming Begins On ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons Join Cast
  5. Part Of Me Was Panicked: Irene Taylor On Directing 'I Am: Celine Dion' Documentary
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: AFI Hopes for Last-Minute Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualification
  2. Raducanu Vs Pegula, Eastbourne Open 2024: Brit Comes From A Set Down To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  3. Spain At Paris Olympics 2024: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri Not Included In Football Squad
  4. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. FIDE World Championship 2024: AICF Conducts Meet To Decide Indian Host City
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case