‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics

For the unversed, the film is set in 1991, where Janet, an acupuncturist and hippy, spends the summer at home in rural Massachusetts with her 11-year-old daughter Lacy. Janet brings three people into her life: her lover Wayne, her friend Regina, and Avi, the leader of the local theatrical club. Lacy becomes dubious of the three and remains connected to Janet, who is upset by her daughter’s clinginess.