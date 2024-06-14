‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics

‘Janet Planet’ was recently screened in New York. The American drama film is written and directed by Annie Baker, who is making her feature directorial debut with ‘Janet Planet’. It stars Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo.
‘Janet Planet’ debuted at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. The film received a thunderous applause at the film festival and people praised it for its new-age thought process. The film has since then been the talk of town as people have been dying to check out the film. The New York screening of the film added to the mass frenzy around the movie.
For the unversed, the film is set in 1991, where Janet, an acupuncturist and hippy, spends the summer at home in rural Massachusetts with her 11-year-old daughter Lacy. Janet brings three people into her life: her lover Wayne, her friend Regina, and Avi, the leader of the local theatrical club. Lacy becomes dubious of the three and remains connected to Janet, who is upset by her daughter’s clinginess.
Julianne Nicholson attends a screening of ‘Janet Planet’ at Metrograph in New York.
Julianne Nicholson, left, and Zoe Ziegler attend a screening of ‘Janet Planet’ at Metrograph in New York.
Julianne Nicholson, left, and Annie Baker attend a screening of ‘Janet Planet’ at Metrograph in New York.
Julianne Nicholson, from left, Zoe Ziegler and Annie Baker attend a screening of ‘Janet Planet’ at Metrograph in New York.
Zoe Ziegler attends a screening of ‘Janet Planet’ at Metrograph in New York.