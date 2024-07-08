Hollywood

James Cameron Mourns Demise Of 'Avatar', 'Titanic' Producer Jon Landau: A Part Of Myself Has Been Torn Away

James Cameron who had a long association with producer Jon Landau, paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

Jon Landau, James Cameron
James Cameron pays heartfelt tribute to producer Jon Landau Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hollywood renowned producer Jon Landau's demise has created a void in the entire industry. The Oscar-winning producer was 63. Several actors, filmmakers and friends have mourned the demise of 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer. Director James Cameron who had a long association with Landau for more than 30 years, paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

Cameron and Landau's pairing gave three blockbusters- 'Titanic', 'Avatar' and its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. 'Avatar' that released in 2009, surpassed the box-office success of 'Titanic'. It is the top-grossing film of all time. 1997 movie 'Titanic' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet became the first movie to cross $1 billion at the global box-office and won 11 Oscars, including the Best Picture.

In a statement to Variety, Cameron, 69, said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades''.

He added, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day''.

Cameron continued, “I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away.”

For the unversed, Cameron and Landau's professional relationship dates back to 30 years ago, when, the latter oversaw Cameron’s 1994 action comedy 'True Lies', as a film executive at 20th Century Fox. The film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. When Jon left Fox, James asked him if he wanted to read the script for a secretive project with the code name 'Planet Ice'. Landau was part of it. The film released with the title 'Titanic' in 1997. They received the Academy Awards as producers when the film won the Best Picture at the prestigious Oscars.

