James Cameron Mourns Demise Of 'Avatar', 'Titanic' Producer Jon Landau: A Part Of Myself Has Been Torn Away

For the unversed, Cameron and Landau's professional relationship dates back to 30 years ago, when, the latter oversaw Cameron’s 1994 action comedy 'True Lies', as a film executive at 20th Century Fox. The film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. When Jon left Fox, James asked him if he wanted to read the script for a secretive project with the code name 'Planet Ice'. Landau was part of it. The film released with the title 'Titanic' in 1997. They received the Academy Awards as producers when the film won the Best Picture at the prestigious Oscars.