IHeartCountry Festival 2024: Keith Urban Dominates The Music Fest With A Spectacular Performance – View Pics

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One was recently held at Austin, Texas, and the schedule is packed with fantastic country superstars set to hit the stage at The Moody Centre.
This year’s iHeartCountry Festival featured performances by Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, and Walker Hayes. The show was once again hosted by Bobby Bones, iHeartRadio’s nationally syndicated #1 on-air talent.
Fans around the country tuned in and streamed the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, as iHeartRadio Country music stations across the world broadcasted the event in their respective markets, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app and iHeartRadio.com.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand music festival:
1. Matthew Ramsey
Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
2. Ashley Cooke And Matthew Ramsey
Ashley Cooke, right, joins Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey onstage during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
3. Keith Urban
Keith Urban performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
4. Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi And Geoff Sprung
Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Geoff Sprung, from right, perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
5. Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott And Dave Haywood
Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, from left, perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
6. Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
7. Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
