IHeartCountry Festival 2024: Keith Urban Dominates The Music Fest With A Spectacular Performance – View Pics

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One was recently held at Austin, Texas, and the schedule is packed with fantastic country superstars set to hit the stage at The Moody Centre.

Keith Urban Photo: Jack Plunkett
This year’s iHeartCountry Festival featured performances by Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, and Walker Hayes. The show was once again hosted by Bobby Bones, iHeartRadio’s nationally syndicated #1 on-air talent.

Fans around the country tuned in and streamed the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival, as iHeartRadio Country music stations across the world broadcasted the event in their respective markets, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app and iHeartRadio.com.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand music festival:

1. Matthew Ramsey

Matthew Ramsey
Matthew Ramsey Photo: Jack Plunkett
Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

2. Ashley Cooke And Matthew Ramsey

Ashley Cooke And Matthew Ramsey
Ashley Cooke And Matthew Ramsey Photo: Jack Plunkett
Ashley Cooke, right, joins Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey onstage during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

3. Keith Urban

Keith Urban
Keith Urban Photo: Jack Plunkett
Keith Urban performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

4. Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi And Geoff Sprung

Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi And Geoff Sprung
Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi And Geoff Sprung Photo: Jack Plunkett
Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Geoff Sprung, from right, perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

5. Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott And Dave Haywood

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott And Dave Haywood
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott And Dave Haywood Photo: Jack Plunkett
Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, from left, perform during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

6. Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Photo: Jack Plunkett
Jason Aldean performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

7. Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll Photo: Jack Plunkett
Jelly Roll performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

8. Keith Urban

Keith Urban
Keith Urban Photo: Jack Plunkett
Keith Urban performs during the iHeartCountry Festival at The Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

