Hollywood

Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'

Actor Frank Grillo has joined the upcoming season two of the DC series "Peacemaker", creator James Gunn has announced.

Frank Grillo
Frank Grillo Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Frank Grillo has joined the upcoming season two of the DC series "Peacemaker", creator James Gunn has announced.

In the HBO Max show, Grillo will portray the role of Rick Flag Sr, the father of Suicide Squad member Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). He will also voice the character in the animated series "Creature Commandos".

Gunn confirmed the news in a post on Threads on Friday.

"Pleased to announce the great Frank Grillo will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr — the role he'll first play in animated form in 'Creature Commandos' — throughout season 2 of 'Peacemaker'. Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of," the filmmaker captioned a series of pictures.

Post by @jamesgunn
View on Threads

"Peacemaker" is a spin-off to Gunn's 2021 movie "The Suicide Squad", in which John Cena played the title role. The series is fronted by Cena, who will reprise his role of the jingoistic mercenary Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker.

The production for the upcoming season of "Peacemaker" began last month, with Gunn directing some of the episodes alongside other three directors.

The first season released in 2022 and also starred Jennifer Holland, Alison Araya, Danielle Brooks and Lochlyn Munro.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Madhya Pradesh: Poll-Related Seizures Cross Rs 296 Crore Mark
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
  3. Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway
  4. Day In Pics: May 12, 2024
  5. Lok Sabha Election: Polling In Srinagar Tomorrow, BJP Not Contesting
Entertainment News
  1. Frank Grillo To Portray Rick Flag Sr In 'Peacemaker 2'
  2. Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shooting Of 'Chhava', Calls Working On Film A 'Dramatic Journey'
  4. Mohanlal Celebrates Mother's Day By Sharing Throwback Picture With Mom
  5. 'Trinayani’ Actress Pavitra Jayaram Dies On The Spot In Car Crash
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. RCB Vs DC, Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Bowl First; Kushagra Replaces Pant In Playing XI
  4. Star Sports Secures Asian Legends League Broadcast Rights Until 2026
  5. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Wickets
World News
  1. Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Mexico-Guatemala Border
  2. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail