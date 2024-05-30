‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: Chloe Sevigny, Ryan Murphy, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane And Demi Moore Attend Red Carpet Event - View Pics

‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ is the second season of the anthology television series ‘Feud’. ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ was developed by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam for FX. Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch directed the web series, which was written by Jon Robin Baitz. Laurence Leamer wrote the book ‘Capote’s Women: A True Story Of Love, Betrayal, And A Swan Song For An Era’, which inspired the eight-episode season.
The cast and crew came together for a red carpet-event and to celebrate the success of the show. Check out some of the pictures from the grand event:
1. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts, a cast member in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’, poses at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
2. Demi Moore
Demi Moore, a cast member in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
3. Diane Lane
Diane Lane, a cast member in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
4. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny, a cast member in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
5. Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander, who plays the writer Truman Capote in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ poses at a screening of the FX series at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
Demi Moore, left, a cast member in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ greets fellow cast member Diane Lane at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
7. Diane Lane, Demi Moore, Naomi Watts And Chloe Sevigny
From left, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, Naomi Watts and Chloe Sevigny, cast members in ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ pose together at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.
8. Chloe Sevigny, Ryan Murphy, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane And Demi Moore
Ryan Murphy, second from left, executive producer of ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans,’ poses with cast members, from left, Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane and Demi Moore at a screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.