‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’: Chloe Sevigny, Ryan Murphy, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane And Demi Moore Attend Red Carpet Event - View Pics

‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ is the second season of the anthology television series ‘Feud’. ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ was developed by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam for FX. Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch directed the web series, which was written by Jon Robin Baitz. Laurence Leamer wrote the book ‘Capote’s Women: A True Story Of Love, Betrayal, And A Swan Song For An Era’, which inspired the eight-episode season.