‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics

‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ recently had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival. It was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. The film premiere was held at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
For the unversed, ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ is based on the life of the ace fashion designer. The film focuses on the life and work of Diane Von Furstenberg, who made a name for women in a male-dominated industry and built a multi-million-dollar fashion business.
1. Lucy Hale
Actor Lucy Hale attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
2. Anna Sophia Robb
Actor Anna Sophia Robb attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
3. Selma Blair
Actor Selma Blair attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
4. Diane Von Furstenberg And Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, left, and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attend the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
5. Georgina Chapman
Fashion designer Georgina Chapman attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
6. Selma Blair And Diane Von Furstenberg
Actor Selma Blair, left, and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attend the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.
7. Diane Von Furstenberg
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.