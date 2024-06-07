Hollywood

‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics

‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ recently had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival. It was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. The film premiere was held at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

Diane Von Furstenberg Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ recently had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival. It was attended by the who’s who of the world of showbiz. The film premiere was held at the Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

For the unversed, ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ is based on the life of the ace fashion designer. The film focuses on the life and work of Diane Von Furstenberg, who made a name for women in a male-dominated industry and built a multi-million-dollar fashion business.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand movie premiere:

1. Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Lucy Hale attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

2. Anna Sophia Robb

Anna Sophia Robb
Anna Sophia Robb Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Anna Sophia Robb attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

3. Selma Blair

Selma Blair
Selma Blair Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Selma Blair attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

4. Diane Von Furstenberg And Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Diane Von Furstenberg And Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Diane Von Furstenberg And Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, left, and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attend the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

5. Georgina Chapman

Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Fashion designer Georgina Chapman attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

6. Selma Blair And Diane Von Furstenberg

Selma Blair And Diane Von Furstenberg
Selma Blair And Diane Von Furstenberg Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Actor Selma Blair, left, and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attend the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

7. Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg
Diane Von Furstenberg Photo: Andy Kropa
info_icon

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg attends the ‘Diane von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York.

