'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Marvel film 'Deadpool And Wolverine' is running successfully at the Indian box office. The Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds starrer has overshadowed Bollywood releases- 'Ulajh' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' which hit the screens on August 2. The superhero film entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in India in the second weekend. It has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the ninth day of it release. After collecting Rs 4.25 crore on the second Friday, it saw a substantial growth on Day 9 as it raked in Rs Rs 7.5 crore net, as per Sacnilk report. So, the total box office collection of 'Deadpool And Wolverine' in India stands at Rs 101.65 crore, out of which Rs 53.5 crore has come from the English version, Hindi version collected Rs 38.65 crore, the Telegu version minted Rs 3.75 crore and the Tamil language collected Rs 5.75 crore.