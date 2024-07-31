'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India

Marvel Studios' latest release, 'Deadpool And Wolverine', starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is having a golden run at the box office- in India and worldwide. Talking about 'Deadpool And Wolverine' box office collections in India, it is inching closer to Rs 80 crore in 5 days of its release. By today, it is likely to cross the Rs 80 crore mark and enter the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India by the end of this weekend.
According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, on Tuesday, day 5, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' witnessed further dip in its earnings. It collected Rs 6.25 crore net (as per early estimates). So, the total box office collection of the superhero film stands at Rs 78.95 crore in India in five days.
The same report also stated that 'Deadpool & Wolverine' had an overall 13.55% English occupancy on Tuesday. Night shows had the highest occupancy of 19.93%, afternoon and evening shows had 13.06% each and morning shows witnessed an attendance of 8.16%.
It is to be noted that the five-day collection of Ryan Renolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is better than the lifetime collection of some of the big Bollywood films of this year like Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' (Rs 62.45 crore), Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' (Rs 50.05 crore), and Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' (Rs 52.29 crore).
Talking about the worldwide collection, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' has surpassed the Rs 4000 crore mark. As per a report in Deadline, by Monday the film had raked in 496.3 million dollars (Rs 4,154 crore) globally. After adding Tuesday's box office collection, it is expected to cross the 500 million dollar mark.
This week, on August 2, two major Bollywood films are releasing - Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' and Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. So, let's see how the Marvel film perform with these two films in the second weekend.