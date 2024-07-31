'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India

Marvel Studios' latest release, 'Deadpool And Wolverine', starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is having a golden run at the box office- in India and worldwide. Talking about 'Deadpool And Wolverine' box office collections in India, it is inching closer to Rs 80 crore in 5 days of its release. By today, it is likely to cross the Rs 80 crore mark and enter the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India by the end of this weekend.