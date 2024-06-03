Hollywood

Dakota Fanning To Child Actors: 'As Long As You Love It, You're In The Right Place’

Actress Dakota Fanning has given out advice to child stars, saying, "As long as you love it, you're in the right place."

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Dakota Fanning has given out advice to child stars, saying, "As long as you love it, you're in the right place."

The actress attended the New York City premiere of her thriller film 'The Watchers', which is set deep in the forests of Ireland. Fanning started working in front of the camera at the age of five. The actress shared her advice for young actors starting their careers. "As long as you love it, you're in the right place," she said, reports people.com. "Sometimes you're working in a cold, wet forest, and if you can still have fun there, then you're on the right track."

In 'The Watchers', Fanning plays Mina, an artist and pet shop worker whose car breaks down, stranding her in the ominous woods. She finds refuge in a glass house along with three strangers, who are watched by mysterious creatures in the dark. The film, based on the 2021 novel by A.M. Shine, marks the feature directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  2. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  3. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Preparations Finalised For June 4 Counting Day | Pics
  5. Rajasthan: Rape Accused Dies In Police Custody, SHO Among 8 Booked For Murder
Entertainment News
  1. Sunny Leone Looks Intense As An Assassin In First Look Of Tamil Film 'Quotation Gang'
  2. Dakota Fanning To Child Actors: 'As Long As You Love It, You're In The Right Place’
  3. Vin Diesel Surprises Four-Year-Old Fan After Leukaemia Treatment
  4. For Priyanka Chopra, It’s Important To Know People Coming Together For A Project Are Top-Notch
  5. Bharti Singh Opens Up On Motherhood, Says It Has Made Her Fit And Active
Sports News
  1. UEFA Champions League Awards: Vinicius Named Player Of The Season As Real Madrid Sweep
  2. French Open 2024: De Minaur Reaches First Roland Garros Quarter-Final With Medvedev Upset
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas In Control As SL Stutter In New York
  4. French Open 2024: Rybakina Eases Past Svitolina To Reach Roland Garros Quarter-Finals
  5. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals