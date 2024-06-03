Dakota Fanning To Child Actors: 'As Long As You Love It, You're In The Right Place’

The actress attended the New York City premiere of her thriller film 'The Watchers', which is set deep in the forests of Ireland. Fanning started working in front of the camera at the age of five. The actress shared her advice for young actors starting their careers. "As long as you love it, you're in the right place," she said, reports people.com. "Sometimes you're working in a cold, wet forest, and if you can still have fun there, then you're on the right track."