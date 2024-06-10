On the popular Fox series, the actor played the openly gay high schooler on all six seasons of "Glee", which ran from 2009 to 2015. The 34-year-old said he was "terrified" to find out that his character was a homosexual on the show. "I grew up in a very conservative town where being openly gay was dangerous. I remember when I got on 'Glee', the role was written for me, and I did not know what the role was gonna be, and so I opened the script and when I read the script for the first time was when I saw that it was an openly gay character and I was terrified," Colfer told Entertainment Weekly.