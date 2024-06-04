Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards

Kaur also spoke about Palestine and continued, “It’s a scary time to be an artist. I am scared. I am scared to speak up. But this honour reminds me that I am an artist. And as an artist, it is my job to feel and to empathize. And for those of you who are telling us artists not to speak up in fear of losing jobs, in fear of losing careers, in fear of losing reputation, you are telling us not to be artists. And I want to say to you people that I am an artist. And I refuse to sacrifice and live in the hatred of humanity. Ceasefire now. Free Palestine.”