Hollywood

Actor Steve Buscemi Is Ok After Being Punched In The Face In New York City

Actor Steve Buscemi is ok after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said on Sunday.

Glamsham
Steve Buscemi Photo: Glamsham
info_icon

Actor Steve Buscemi is ok after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said on Sunday.

The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted late on Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement issued on Sunday from his publicist. “He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault Wednesday. Buscemi's representative confirmed on Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi's “Boardwalk Empire” co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
  2. CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, 10th Result 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check
  3. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  4. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  5. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Missing ‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh's Father: I Had No Idea About My Son's Financial Situation
  2. Gyanendra Tripathi Speaks Out Against Prioritising Market Trends Over Art
  3. Chef Guntas Sethi Leads 'Protein Time Auction' Challenge On MasterChef India Telugu
  4. Rajkummar Rao Recalls How He Got That One Line In Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rann’ Before Debut In 2010
  5. Viral Video: Anushka Sharma Has A Priceless Reaction After Virat Kohli, RCB's Win Against DC In IPL 2024 Match
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoffs: Celtics Are "Not Here To Play Around' - Jaylen Brown After Cavaliers Win
  2. NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick
  3. IPL 2024: Moody Lauds RCB's Crucial Victories As Team Demonstrates Resilience in Key Moments
  4. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Win To Even Semi-Finals Series
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  2. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  3. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  4. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  5. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM, WB Leading; Akhilesh, Mahua, Owaisi In Fray