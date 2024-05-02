‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn Charm Fans At Photo Call Premiere – View Pics

John Krasinski has created a horrifying series based on a simple one-line story: How will mankind survive when aliens invade on Earth and begin murdering anybody who makes any type of sound? It’s as basic as it gets, but the 2018 flick, ‘A Quiet Place’, will leave you shitting in your pants. The sequel, released in 2021, was as well praised because it followed the same plot but in a different environment. Now, John Krasinski has agreed to give the directorial mantle for a prequel to Michael Sarnoski titled ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’. However, John Krasinski continues to write the plot. The prequel takes us back to the first day the aliens came on Earth.
The film had its first photo call in London where the entire star cast along with members of the crew were present. The day turned out to be star-studded as people have been eagerly awaiting this film. So, for the premiere people from all across came in huge numbers so as to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and their most-awaited sequel.
Here are a few snaps from the event which will surely leave you excited for the upcoming film:
1. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.
3. Lupita Nyong’o With Her Cat
Lupita Nyong’o poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.
6. Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.