Hollywood

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn Charm Fans At Photo Call Premiere – View Pics

Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn and many others were spotted in London for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premiere. Celebs were seen getting clicked by photogs.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

John Krasinski has created a horrifying series based on a simple one-line story: How will mankind survive when aliens invade on Earth and begin murdering anybody who makes any type of sound? It’s as basic as it gets, but the 2018 flick, ‘A Quiet Place’, will leave you shitting in your pants. The sequel, released in 2021, was as well praised because it followed the same plot but in a different environment. Now, John Krasinski has agreed to give the directorial mantle for a prequel to Michael Sarnoski titled ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’. However, John Krasinski continues to write the plot. The prequel takes us back to the first day the aliens came on Earth.

The film had its first photo call in London where the entire star cast along with members of the crew were present. The day turned out to be star-studded as people have been eagerly awaiting this film. So, for the premiere people from all across came in huge numbers so as to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and their most-awaited sequel.

Here are a few snaps from the event which will surely leave you excited for the upcoming film:

Advertisement

1. Lupita Nyong’o

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Lupita Nyong’o poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.

Advertisement

2. Lupita Nyong’o & Joseph Quinn

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Lupita Nyong’o, left, and Joseph Quinn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.

3. Lupita Nyong’o With Her Cat

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Lupita Nyong’o poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.

Advertisement

4. Lupita Nyong’o & Joseph Quinn

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Lupita Nyong’o, right, and Joseph Quinn pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.

Advertisement

5. Lupita Nyong’o

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Lupita Nyong’o poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.

Advertisement

6. Joseph Quinn

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Premiere Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Joseph Quinn poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ in London.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media