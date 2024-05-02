‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn Charm Fans At Photo Call Premiere – View Pics

John Krasinski has created a horrifying series based on a simple one-line story: How will mankind survive when aliens invade on Earth and begin murdering anybody who makes any type of sound? It’s as basic as it gets, but the 2018 flick, ‘A Quiet Place’, will leave you shitting in your pants. The sequel, released in 2021, was as well praised because it followed the same plot but in a different environment. Now, John Krasinski has agreed to give the directorial mantle for a prequel to Michael Sarnoski titled ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’. However, John Krasinski continues to write the plot. The prequel takes us back to the first day the aliens came on Earth.