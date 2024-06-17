Hollywood

‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics

At the Los Angeles premiere of ‘A Family Affair’ celebs from the movie came together to have a gala time. Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron and many others came together to talk to the media and promote their film. Here are a few pictures from the film premiere.