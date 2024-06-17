Hollywood

‘A Family Affair’: Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Charm At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics

At the Los Angeles premiere of ‘A Family Affair’ celebs from the movie came together to have a gala time. Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron and many others came together to talk to the media and promote their film. Here are a few pictures from the film premiere.

Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Photo: Chris Pizzello
Here are a few pictures from the film premiere:

1. Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron

Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron
Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Photo: Chris Pizzello
From left, Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron, cast members in ‘A Family Affair’, pose together at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola
Sherry Cola Photo: Chris Pizzello
Sherry Cola, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy Photo: Chris Pizzello
Liza Koshy, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ reacts to photographers at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

4. Richard LaGravenese

Richard LaGravenese
Richard LaGravenese Photo: Chris Pizzello
Richard LaGravenese, director of ‘A Family Affair,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Joey King

Joey King
Joey King Photo: Chris Pizzello
Joey King, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Joey King

Joey King
Joey King Photo: Chris Pizzello
Joey King, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ waves to photographers at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Zac Efron

Zac Efron
Zac Efron Photo: Chris Pizzello
Zac Efron, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ poses at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Photo: Chris Pizzello
Nicole Kidman, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Joey King And Richard LaGravenese

Joey King And Richard LaGravenese
Joey King And Richard LaGravenese Photo: Chris Pizzello
Joey King, left, a cast member in ‘A Family Affair,’ gets a kiss from director Richard LaGravenese at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

10. Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron

Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron
Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron Photo: Chris Pizzello
From left, Liza Koshy, Sherry Cola, Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron, cast members in ‘A Family Affair,’ pose together at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

