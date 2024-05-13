35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics

For the unversed, GLAAD is the world's biggest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy group. They named winners in the remaining 18 of this year's 33 categories during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York. Jennifer Hudson won the Excellence in Media Award, which was introduced by Laverne Cox. Orville Peck won the Vito Russo Award, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence. The event took place at the New York Hilton Midtown and was hosted by Ross Matthews.