35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics

Two months after its Los Angeles equivalent, the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards returned to New York City to announce the remaining honourees. Here is the full list of winners and a few glimpses from the grand evening.

Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Lawrence, Orville Peck, Uma Thurman Photo: CJ Rivera
Two months after its Los Angeles equivalent, the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards returned to New York City to announce the remaining honourees and award Orville Peck with the Vito Russo Award (given by Jennifer Lawrence). Red, White, and Royal Blue also got the GLAAD Media Award for gay fan favourite, given by Cody Rigsby and Beanie Feldstein.

For the unversed, GLAAD is the world's biggest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy group. They named winners in the remaining 18 of this year's 33 categories during the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York. Jennifer Hudson won the Excellence in Media Award, which was introduced by Laverne Cox. Orville Peck won the Vito Russo Award, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence. The event took place at the New York Hilton Midtown and was hosted by Ross Matthews.

The ceremony happened on stage and off stage as well. The following awards onstage in New York:

●      “Our America Who I’m Meant to Be – Episode 3” received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form presented by Don Lemon

●      Family Karma received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program presented by the cast of We’re Here (Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, Sasha Velour)

●      Melissa Etheridge: My Window received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Broadway Production presented by Uma Thurman

●      “Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000” The Jennifer Hudson Show received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode presented by Carla Gugino and Mary McDonnell

●      Red, White, and Royal Blue received the GLAAD Media Award for Queer Fan Favorite presented by Cody Rigsby and Beanie Feldstein

The event also included live performances by Pentatonix members Loren Allred and Scott Hoying. GLAAD also revealed the following winners in an offstage video clip in New York:

Outstanding Podcast: Las Culturistas (iHeart)

Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV: Rustin (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (MTV Documentary Films), Kokomo City (Magnolia Pictures), and The Stroll (HBO | Max Documentary Films)

Outstanding New Series: The Last of Us (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Outstanding Broadway Production: Melissa Etheridge: My Window, by Melissa Etheridge

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “New York City Gay Bar Deaths Classified as Homicides” (NBC News Now)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special: “Indiana Students Put on LGBTQ-Themed Play Themselves After it’s Canceled By the School” Yasmin Vossoughian Reports (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: “As Drag Bans Proliferate, Maren Morris Goes Deep With Drag’s Biggest Stars on Why the Show Must Go On” by Stephen Daw (Billboard)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “The AP Interview: Pope Francis Says Homosexuality Not a Crime” by Nicole Winfield (AP.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “7 Remarkable Trans Elders Share Lessons for the Next Generation” (them.us)

Outstanding Blog: Erin Reed – Erin in the Morning

Spanish Language – Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Personas mayores LGBTQIA+ ‘tienen que regresar a un clóset para poder buscar vivienda‘” por David Cordero Mercado y Joaquín A. Rosado Lebrón (PeriodismoInvestigativo.com & ElNuevoDia.com)

Spanish Language – Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Conoce a la primera diputada negra y trans de Brasil” por Natalia Barrera Francis, Joyce García, David von Blohn, Paula Daibert y Claudia Escobar (Descoloniza – AJ+ Español)

GLAAD previously announced Special Recognition awards for The Dads (Netflix), Love in Gravity, Relighting Candles (Hulu), Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres), The Tennessee Holler, Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story, Drag Latina (Revry / LATV), Enamorándonos (UniMás), El sabor de la navidad (ViX), Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX)

GLAAD also previously announced that +Life Media received the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

1. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Photo: CJ Rivera
Jennifer Hudson attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.

2. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Photo: CJ Rivera
Uma Thurman attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.

3. Orville Peck

Orville Peck
Orville Peck Photo: CJ Rivera
Orville Peck attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.

4. Jennifer Lawrence And Orville Peck

Jennifer Lawrence And Orville Peck
Jennifer Lawrence And Orville Peck Photo: CJ Rivera
Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Orville Peck attend the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.

5. Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Photo: CJ Rivera
Uma Thurman attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.

6. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Photo: CJ Rivera
Jennifer Hudson attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.

