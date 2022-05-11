Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Hina Khan To Walk Cannes Red Carpet Again In 2022, Reports

Actress Hina Khan who launched the poster of 'Lines' in 2019 Cannes Festival, is set to return to the festival yet again.

Hina Khan Instagram/ @realhinakhan

Updated: 11 May 2022 5:35 pm

Actress Hina Khan made her debut on the Cannes Red Carpet in 2019. She is all set to return to the prestigious film festival this year after laying low for the past two pandemic years. 

According to ETimes, sources have said, “Hina's Indo English film 'Country of Blind' is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen again at the Cannes Red Carpet. She walked not once but twice at the red carpet and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide.”

Khan had launched the poster of ‘Lines’ in 2019 at the festival. Now fans and followers are waiting to see her walk the carpet again and make India proud. 

Khan became famous with her role, Akshara, in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She has had an iconic journey from television to Cannes, OTT to being a fashionista of TV industry. 

