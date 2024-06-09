‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number

Actor Taha Shah Badussha has been getting love and praise from all corners, thanks to his performance as Tajdar Baloch in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut. The series, set in the pre-Independence era, released on Netflix on May 1.
During a recent chat, the young actor talked about the struggle he had to undergo before getting his big break. For those caught unaware, he made his acting debut with Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Luv Ka The End’, before starring in ‘Gippi’. However, it wasn’t until the web show ‘Taj’, and now ‘Heeramandi’ that he ended up becoming the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood.
In an interview with The Week, Taha recalled the time when he once chased Karan Johar‘s car on the street. “After the YRF film (Luv Ka The End) finished, I had gotten out and started networking, that’s how I got Gippi. I ran after Karan Johar sir’s car and I hit his car telling him that I just got a film, I want to show it to you please give me your number. He was very kind to give me his number and asked me if I was okay. He offered me some water, and that’s how I met him for the first time. Later, I went to his office and got the audition for Gippi,” Taha revealed.
The actor was further questioned if he ever considered leaving the film industry during his struggle. To which, Taha said, “I never thought I would leave this industry and go somewhere else or do something else. I don’t know anything but acting. I did think about networking, meeting people, taking some classes, and working harder on myself.”
Interestingly, Taha Shah kept following up constantly for a role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series, as shared by casting director Shruti Mahajan. In fact, he had auditioned for a smaller part and was rejected, only to get a main role later.