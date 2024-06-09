‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number

In an interview with The Week, Taha recalled the time when he once chased Karan Johar‘s car on the street. “After the YRF film (Luv Ka The End) finished, I had gotten out and started networking, that’s how I got Gippi. I ran after Karan Johar sir’s car and I hit his car telling him that I just got a film, I want to show it to you please give me your number. He was very kind to give me his number and asked me if I was okay. He offered me some water, and that’s how I met him for the first time. Later, I went to his office and got the audition for Gippi,” Taha revealed.