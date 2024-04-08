Taking to their Instagram, Warner Brothers India shared a poster of ‘The Boy And The Heron.’ Sharing the poster, they announced that the two versions of the film would be released in cinemas for the Indian audience – the Japanese version with English subtitles and an English dubbed version- nine months after it was released in the United States and other global markets. They wrote, “India, the wait is over! The Academy Award Winner 'The Boy And The Heron' directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is coming soon to cinemas in INDIA! The highly anticipated animated movie will release in Japanese with English Subtitles and English Dubbed Versions.” They, however, did not reveal when the movie will be released in cinemas.