Creator of some of the most critically acclaimed animated films in history, Hayao Miyazaki stunned his fans with ‘The Boy And The Heron.’ This Japanese film which bagged multiple awards, including the Oscars, is now gearing up for an Indian release. Warner Brothers took to their Instagram to share this announcement and fans cannot contain their excitement.
Taking to their Instagram, Warner Brothers India shared a poster of ‘The Boy And The Heron.’ Sharing the poster, they announced that the two versions of the film would be released in cinemas for the Indian audience – the Japanese version with English subtitles and an English dubbed version- nine months after it was released in the United States and other global markets. They wrote, “India, the wait is over! The Academy Award Winner 'The Boy And The Heron' directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is coming soon to cinemas in INDIA! The highly anticipated animated movie will release in Japanese with English Subtitles and English Dubbed Versions.” They, however, did not reveal when the movie will be released in cinemas.
Take a look at the announcement here.
Reacting to the announcement, fans took to the comment section to talk about how excited they were for this most-anticipated release. One fan said, “Yo, Warner brothers came for our rescue!!!” A second fan commented, “Finally! My dream of watching a Hayao Miyazaki film in the theatre will be fulfilled. Oh, the long wait.” A third fan mentioned, “OH MY GOD WOW DEFINITELY WATCHING THIS!!!!”
After a long hiatus of almost a decade, Miyazaki released ‘The Boy And The Heron.’ The movie bagged the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It became the second non-English movie to win in this category. Apart from the Academy Award, it also won big at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Los Angeles Film Critics Association.
'The Boy and The Heron' revolves around Mahito who sets off on an extraordinary adventure after he encounters a talking heron. The English voice cast of the film stars Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Willem Dafoe, Gemma Chan, Mark Hamill, and Karen Fukuhara.