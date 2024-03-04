In a video shared with The Academy, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki came together to talk about ‘The Boy And The Heron.’ They talked about how grateful they feel with the nomination and also shed light on how they made the film. Suzuki said, “I’m very honoured that ‘The Boy And The Heron’ has been nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Animation Feature. I’m grateful to the Academy and everyone who nominated us. The film is a sort of autobiography, isn’t it?”