Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most celebrated names in animation. His Studio Ghibli has given the audience animated movies like ‘Spirited Away,’ ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, ‘The Wind Rises’, and ‘The Tale of the Princess Kaguya’ to name a few. His recent work, ‘The Boy And The Heron’ has been nominated for the Oscars after seven years of hard work. In a video, Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (co-founder and producer at Studio Ghibli) thanked the Academy for this recognition.
In a video shared with The Academy, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki came together to talk about ‘The Boy And The Heron.’ They talked about how grateful they feel with the nomination and also shed light on how they made the film. Suzuki said, “I’m very honoured that ‘The Boy And The Heron’ has been nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Animation Feature. I’m grateful to the Academy and everyone who nominated us. The film is a sort of autobiography, isn’t it?”
To which Miyazaki said, “Not quite, but there are such elements. That’s what I’d say." He continued, “Well, I’m glad that I made it all the way to the end. All that’s left now is my worn-out self. I thought that it would never end.” He reflected on how he spent seven years making that film. Joking with Suzuki, he said that the film took seven years because “the money kept coming.”
Miyazaki won the Academy Award in 2001 for ‘Spirited Away.’ He also received an Honorary Award at the Academy’s Governors Awards in 2014. ‘The Boy And The Heron’ won the award at the Golden Globe. All eyes are set on whether the film wins an Oscar on March 11.