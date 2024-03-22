'The Boy And The Heron': Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-Winning Best Animated Feature Film Heading To Netflix

Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ the proud winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, is set to debut on global streaming platform Netflix later this year, with the exception of the U.S. and Japan, where it has enjoyed theatrical releases.
The hand-drawn, highly-acclaimed fantasy adventure film is included in a renewed global catalogue deal between Netflix and the renowned Japanese producer Studio Ghibli, alongside sales agent Goodfellas and independent distributor GKids. Although no release date was disclosed, fans can’t wait to see what this movie is all about.
In February 2020, Netflix, Studio Ghibli, and Goodfellas predecessor Wild Bunch International made a multi-year agreement. However, the Netflix deal doesn’t include the U.S., where Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max has streaming rights to films produced by Studio Ghibli. Additionally, Studio Ghibli’s home market of Japan isn’t part of the Netflix agreement. So, except for these two countries, the Oscar-winning film will find its global home on Netflix.
Miyazaki’s Oscar win for ‘The Boy and the Heron’ marks his second, following his 2003 victory for ‘Spirited Away’ in the animated feature category. Additionally, he received an honourary Academy Award in 2014 for his exceptional contributions to cinema.
Not only that, one can enjoy more of Studio Ghibli’s works on Netflix. The OTT giant streaming platform has acquired additional rights to more of the studio’s titles, including ‘Spirited Away’ along with ‘Princess Mononoke,’ ‘Arrietty,’ ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service,’ ‘My Neighbor Totoro,’ and ‘The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.’ These titles will be available for streaming in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America regions. Additionally, these films will also comprise of subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in up to 20 languages, making it comfortable for all types of audiences.
As for ‘The Boy and the Heron,’ it revolves around the life of a young boy named Mahito Maki. Set against the backdrop of the Pacific War, he decides to move to the countryside after his mother passes away, and there, he finds an abandoned tower. Soon after, his life changes as he steps into a fantastical world with a talking grey heron.
Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki himself, the Japanese film bagged $167.9 million worldwide since its release in July 2023. However, a release date for it on Netflix will be announced soon.