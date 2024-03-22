'The Boy And The Heron': Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-Winning Best Animated Feature Film Heading To Netflix

Not only that, one can enjoy more of Studio Ghibli’s works on Netflix. The OTT giant streaming platform has acquired additional rights to more of the studio’s titles, including ‘Spirited Away’ along with ‘Princess Mononoke,’ ‘Arrietty,’ ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service,’ ‘My Neighbor Totoro,’ and ‘The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.’ These titles will be available for streaming in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America regions. Additionally, these films will also comprise of subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in up to 20 languages, making it comfortable for all types of audiences.