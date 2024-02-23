Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova seemed to have called it quits on their short-term relationship. According to reports, they two parted ways after the ‘Mission Impossible’ star met Khayrova’s children recently.
After being spotted on various dates throughout February, the actor and his 36-year-old estranged girlfriend decided to go their separate ways amicably, especially considering they both live in the same block in London. However, the reports of them breaking up surfaced when they attended a charity gala dinner in the British capital to support the Air Ambulance Charity separately.
A source revealed to The Sun US, “To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they had bumped into each other in the lift. There are no hard feelings between them, and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course.”
The news of their separation has surfaced shortly after the socialite reportedly introduced her children - a son and a daughter – to the 61-year-old actor from her past marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov. Elsina and Tsvetkov ended their relationship in 2021 due to a dispute over property, leading to their divorce. Tsvetkov disclosed to the Daily Mail that the divorce incurred a cost of about $188 million.
OK! Magazine had previously reported that Tom Cruise had high hopes from this relationship. As per a report by the said magazine, a source had stated, “Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match… The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego.”
Even though from the face of it, the relationship of the actor seemed to be going strong with Elsina, and they were described as being “very close” to each other, it seems that the tables have now turned. For those unversed, Cruise had reportedly met Khayrova, who is said to be the daughter of a Putin-allied politician, through her friend. The two got introduced to one another at one of Tom’s exclusive Sunday tea parties in his penthouse in London. Multiple sources have asserted that the couple has been dating since December.