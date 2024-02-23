Even though from the face of it, the relationship of the actor seemed to be going strong with Elsina, and they were described as being “very close” to each other, it seems that the tables have now turned. For those unversed, Cruise had reportedly met Khayrova, who is said to be the daughter of a Putin-allied politician, through her friend. The two got introduced to one another at one of Tom’s exclusive Sunday tea parties in his penthouse in London. Multiple sources have asserted that the couple has been dating since December.