Parineeti Chopra shared a reel where she took moments from ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and compiled them in a video. She took some of the most memorable scenes from the film and made an adorable video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The oxygen to our double hydrogen has turned 10 and created a life of its own in everyones hearts! Celebrating 10 years of this very very special film today as we all go cucking frazy.”