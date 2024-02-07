Starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, it has been 10 years since ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ released. The Vinil Mathew directorial is known for bringing out an unconventional love story that was a perfect blend of romance and comedy. As the film turns 10 today, Parineeti and Sidharth took to their social media to express their happiness.
Parineeti Chopra shared a reel where she took moments from ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and compiled them in a video. She took some of the most memorable scenes from the film and made an adorable video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The oxygen to our double hydrogen has turned 10 and created a life of its own in everyones hearts! Celebrating 10 years of this very very special film today as we all go cucking frazy.”
Advertisement
Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s post on the 10th anniversary of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ here.
Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video from the movie. He wrote, “#HaseeTohPhasee My first love story. Thank you for all the love! #10yearsofHaseeTohPhasee.”
Advertisement
Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s story here.
Advertisement
Reacting to the news of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ turning 10, fans of the movie took to social media to praise the film. One fan said, “My absolute favourite and most comforting movie...I was in my teens when I saw the film..and it stays with me.” A second fan wrote, “This reel brought so many beautiful memories yaaar.” A third fan commented, “I liked this movie as well, very cute simple story but also a little bizarre.”
Released in 2014, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ revolves around the story of Nikhil who wants to marry his girlfriend – Karishma. But he ends up falling in love with Meeta who happens to be Karishma’s sister.