Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer

Born in a carnatic music family, his parents were well-known classical musicians. Hailing from a music family, his love for music and his passion for singing had no boundaries. His music career began with singing in TV shows and in musical concerts. He also entered the world of Tamil Music Industry in the year 1992, where his debut song itself was with one of the greatest music directors A.R. Rahman for the movie 'Roja'. From then onwards, his career graph was linear. He started to sing for many well-known music directors where majority of the songs that he had sung became a massive hit.