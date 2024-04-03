Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer

Hariharan Anantha Subramani, the versatile singer in the Indian film industry who is better known as Hariharan, turns 69 today. He is a person who has sung songs majorly in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. He is also a well-established ghazal singer who is also one of the pioneers of the country's fusion music.
Born in a carnatic music family, his parents were well-known classical musicians. Hailing from a music family, his love for music and his passion for singing had no boundaries. His music career began with singing in TV shows and in musical concerts. He also entered the world of Tamil Music Industry in the year 1992, where his debut song itself was with one of the greatest music directors A.R. Rahman for the movie 'Roja'. From then onwards, his career graph was linear. He started to sing for many well-known music directors where majority of the songs that he had sung became a massive hit.
He is also known for his ultimate talent as a ghazal singer where he is so famous in writing his own scores. He had also won many awards as the 'Best Playback Singer' and also conferred with one of the meritorious awards of the country Padma Shri in the year 2004.
On his birthday, we give you some of the most wonderful songs of Hariharan to listen to:
1. Chanda Re (Sapnay-1996)
The first song to speak about is Chanda Re from the movie Sapnay which got released in the year 1996. This song turns out to be one the the Hariharan's best playbacks. This song under the music of A.R.Rahman creates magic in the ears of the listeners.
Starring Prabhu Deva and Kajol, this song not only gives a soothing music to our ears through the voice of Hariharan, but also the visuals and the dance is also an added advantage to the song. This song still rules the playlist of many of the 90s born people even today which makes the song even more successful.
2. Tu Hi Re (Bombay-1998)
The next song to speak about is Tu Hi Re from the movie Bombay in the year 1998. This song is the one which brought out the wonderful melody voice of Hariharan. It turned out to be one of his best hits of all time in the Tamil Music Industry.
Starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, this movie is a massive hit in the Tamil movie industry. Having sung his song in this hit movie under the composition of A.R.Rahman, was again an added gem in the list of Hariharan's best playbacks.
3. Pachai Nirame (Alaipayuthey-2000)
The third song to discuss is the song which praises the beauty of colors in this world. Written and directed by one of the country's most wanted directors, Maniratnam, Hariharan also showed his versatality in singing this beautiful masterpiece.
Hariharan's voice turns to be euphonious in this song's plot and it takes us into the movie. The visuals and the performance by Shalini and Madhavan is a big plus. Hariharan's voice just got merged with the song and to be more precise, it just creates magic.
4. Kuruku Sirithavale (Mudhalvan-1999)
Fourth song to discuss is one of the most wonderful and beautiful compositions of A.R.Rahman. Written and directed by director Shankar, this movie speaks about the political conditions of the state and the changes that could be brought when a common man takes in-charge of the ministry.
Kuruku Sirithavale, a song by Hariharan turns out to be the best from this album. This song also proves that Hariharan is a versatile singer with his voice. Because, this song is a country song and it demanded a good folk voice and Hariharan nailed it with his performance.
5. Ay Hairathe (Guru-2006)
Guru was initially rumored to be the biopic of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. But the director Maniratnam refused and said that this was a work of fiction. All the songs in this album is a massive hit and didn't put off the expectations of the audience all over the country.
Hariharan just proved his excellence in playback singing in the song Ay Hairathe in this album. The soundtrack composed by A.R.Rahman for this song was marvellous and Hariharan's voice just got fit with it. It just takes us more into the song and makes us undistracted from the plot.
Here's wishing one of the stalwarts of Indian music industry, Hariharan a very Happy Birthday!
Let us know your opinions on these songs and also do tell us which song of Hariharan melts you and makes you to relisten it again and again.