Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Seven Films Where He Proved His Acting Mettle

Telugu actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 40th birthday today. The actor is recognised for his outstanding representation of a variety of roles in Telugu films, but with the success of his most recent film, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' he has earned a pan-India following. The actor is also recognised for his incredible dancing abilities and has won multiple Filmfare Awards.

Here are seven Allu Arjun films to binge this weekend, ranging from 'Son of Satyamurthy' to 'Race Gurram.'

'Son of Satyamurthy'

'Son of Satyamurthy' is the narrative of an honest man who loves relationships and lives his life according to his principles. The plot revolves around his father's role in his life. After his father's death, Viraj Anand, a wealthy man with all the comforts and joys, finds himself at crossroads. He follows the correct path, as instructed by his father, and grows up to be the family's backbone.

'Sarrainodu'

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, is the director of 'Sarrainodu'. Allu Arjun appears in the film alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Catherine Tresa, Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Pradeep Rawat, to name a few. The film earned a lot of love from the audience and grossed Rs 127 crores globally. The film revolves around Allu Arjun's character, who has dropped out of the army and has a happy-go-lucky attitude about life. However, he ends up saving vulnerable farmers and defending them against unscrupulous politicians.

'Desamuduru'

Puri Jagannadh directed the romantic action film 'Desamuduru' in 2007. Allu Arjun and Hansika Motwani appear in the film. The story revolves around Bala, who works for a television station, and is sent away for an out-of-town assignment after getting into an altercation with a gangster. He meets and falls in love with a woman who is abducted by a mobster shortly after.

'Julayi'

'Julayi' is one of Telugu cinema's most rewatchable films, with a tremendously successful theatrical run. For this film, Allu Arjun partnered up with Trivikram Srinivas. Allu Arjun is convincing in the portrayal of Ravindra Nayaran, a guy with a high IQ and no life ambitions. 'Julayi' is a prominent film in Allu Arjun's career and unquestionably one of the greatest.

'Race Gurram'

Surender Reddy's 'Race Gurram' is one of Allu Arjun's most critically lauded films. The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, is about two brothers, Ram (Shaam) and Lakshman aka Lucky (Arjun). They have a love-hate relationship because they hold opposing viewpoints on how to live their lives. Ram follows the rules, whilst Lucky prefers to break them. The action comedy film depicts the brothers uniting against a corrupt politician.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is popular and commercially successful mass entertainment. The film grossed Rs 262 crores at the box office, making it one of Telugu cinema's biggest blockbusters. Trivikram Srinivas directed this film, which stars Pooja Hegde as Allu Arjun's love interest. The story revolves around Bantu (Arjun) who is often criticised by his father (Murali Sharma). Bantu discovers, via a series of events, that he was switched with another kid at the hospital before his birth, who is now living a rich life and is ready to inherit the family company.

'Pushpa: The Rise'

Sukumar directed Pushpa The Rise, an action entertainer film. Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play lead roles in the film along with Fahadh Faasil, Jagapati Babu, Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, and Sunil in supporting roles. The plot revolves around Pushpa, a labourer who creates enemies as he rises through the ranks of red sandalwood smuggling. When the cops try to shut down his illicit operation, however, violence erupts.