Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Times When Junior Bachchan Had Audiences In Splits With His Comic Timing

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is a versatile actor who has acted in numerous films and has also portrayed comic roles in his career, fans are often delighted to see the actor killing it on screen with his comic timing. His role in comedy movies like 'Bol Bachchan' and 'Bunty Aur Babli' is widely loved.

While social media is flooded with friends and admirers wishing the 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor a happy birthday, he has completely different plans for the day. Jr Bachchan took to social media to announce that he has begun filming for R Balki's forthcoming film 'Ghoomer.'

'Dasvi' is a forthcoming social comedy film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films collaborated with Jio Studios to create the film. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur. Bachchan portrays an uneducated politician, while Gautam plays an IPS officer.

This will not be the first time Bachchan is foraying into the comedy genre, the actor has earlier showcased his comic timing in many scenes. As he celebrates his 46th birthday here's looking at his five films that were adorned by fans:

'Bol Bachchan'

Rohit Shetty's action comedy film 'Bol Bachchan' was released in 2012. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as the titular character, with Ajay Devgn and Prachi Desai in lead roles, and is based on the 1979 Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic 'Gol Maal.' In the film, Abhishek Bachchan strives to keep his true identity hidden from Prithviraj (Ajay Devgn). He portrays Abhishek Bachchan, a devoted and diligent guy, on one side, and Abbas Ali, a classical dancer, and effeminate man, on the other. The actor gives an outstanding performance in the film. The film's heart and soul are Bachchan's web of lies and showdown sequences with Devgn.

'Bluffmaster'

The crime comedy film 'Bluffmaster,' directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Ramesh Sippy, was released in 2005. Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Priyanka Chopra appear in the film. Roy (Abhishek Bachchan), a conman by choice, is at the heart of the story. Simmi, his lover, is the one person with whom he tries to be honest (Priyanka Chopra). Roy, on the other hand, lacks the fortitude to tell her the truth about himself. But when his past catches up with him, she won't be able to forgive him for the deception that underpins their love. She abandons him and goes away. Critics gave 'Bluffmaster' a mixed response. With its unusual comedy and mind tricks, the film keeps you engaged, and it also gave us the iconic song 'Right Here Right Now.'

'Dostana'

'Dostana' (2008) was an attempt, maybe for the first time, to represent queer relationships in mainstream commercial cinema. However, it was more of a parody of the genuine thing in that both characters were just pretending to be homosexual for financial reasons. The plot of the film circles around Sameer "Sam" Acharya (Abhishek Bachchan), a male nurse, and Kunal Chauhan (John Abraham), a fashion photographer, are two fun-loving, heterosexual males living in Miami. They are both interested in renting Neha's apartment (Priyanka Chopra). Her aunt refuses to rent it to them since she does not want guys around Neha, so they pretend to be a lesbian couple in order to trick them.

'Bunty Aur Babli'

'Bunty Aur Babli' is a crime romantic comedy film released in 2005. Shaad Ali directed the film, which was written and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji starred in the film. The film revolves around Bunty (Abhishek Bachchan) and Babli (Rani Mukherjee), who are two young dreamers from small towns who, fed up with their parents' limiting ambitions, go away to pursue their dreams. They meet together, create a relationship, and begin defrauding people to make money.

'Housefull 3'

'Housefull 3' is a 2016 action comedy film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-written and directed by Sajid-Farhad. The plot follows a wealthy businessman who forbids his three daughters from marrying due of a superstitious belief. Now it's up to their partners to show him that they're the right fit for his daughters. The film was critically panned and failed to captivate audiences. Abhishek Bachchan plays a wannabe rapper who is mute in the movie.