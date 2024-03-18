'Happiness' To 'Pinocchio', Take A Look At The Top Dramas Starring 'Doctor Slump' Stars Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye

‘Doctor Slump’ is a medical drama that has captivated the attention of all K-Drama enthusiasts. Starring popular stars Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, the drama has garnered immense praise for its unique storyline. Additionally, it has also been under considerable buzz due to the warm and pure chemistry between the lead stars.
It’s no doubt that both of them are extremely talented and have portrayed various roles over the course of their careers. The two have individually carved a name for themselves in the Korean entertainment industry. If you enjoyed the performances of the two actors in ‘Doctor Slump,’ there’s a plethora of other shows in which you will find the two brilliantly showing their acting prowess. Watching their individual works will allow you appreciate the range of characters they have brought to life over the years.
Interestingly, Hyung-sik and Shin-hye had also previously worked together on ‘The Heirs,’ which is considered as one of the best K-Dramas till date.
So, if you want to watch more of the actors’ works, there’s no shortage of captivating K-Dramas awaiting your discovery. Take a look at four beloved shows of each of them.
Park Shin-hye
‘Doctors’
It’s a 2016 medical drama where the actress portrays Yoo Hye-jung, a delinquent in high school. However, her life takes a turn for the better when she crosses paths with a teacher who helps her discover her life’s purpose, leading her to become a successful neurosurgeon. She starred alongside Kim Rae-won.
‘Pinocchio’
It’s a 2014-15 rom-com series, where the actress plays Choi In-ha, a young woman diagnosed with a condition that makes her hiccup whenever she blurts out a lie. Despite this, she pursues a career as a reporter, and a unique friendship takes her life in an unexpected direction. She starred alongside Lee Jong-suk, Kim Young-kwang and Lee Yu-bi.
‘Memories of the Alhambra’
It’s a 2018 sci-fi thriller series. The actress portrays Jung Hee-joo, a former classical guitarist who traveled to Spain for further studies but ended up doing all sorts of jobs to make ends meet after her parents’ demise. She starred alongside Hyun Bin.
‘You’re Beautiful’
It’s a 2009 rom-com musical drama, where the actress embodies the character of Ko Mi-nyeo, a sweet and naïve girl who wishes to become a nun. She is coerced by her twin brother’s manager to disguise herself as her twin to help him keep his place in a band. She starred opposite Jang Keun-suk, Jung Yong-hwa and Lee Hong-gi.
Park Hyung-sik
‘Strong Girl Bong-soon’
It’s a 2017 crime fantasy drama where the actor takes on the role of Ahn Min-hyuk, a chaebol heir and the CEO of a popular video game company who conceals his pain and thoughts underneath his cheeky demeanour. He starred alongside Park Bo-young and Ji Soo.
‘Happiness’
It’s a 2021 thriller series. The actor assumes the role of Jung Yi-hyun, a former baseball player turned smart and honest detective, who has harboured romantic feelings for his colleague and former high school classmate for the longest time. He starred alongside Han Hyo-joo and Jo Woo-jin.
‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’
It’s a 2016 historical romance, where the actor takes on the role of Sammaekjong, the young and distrustful King, who is forced to go into hiding due to assassination attempts on him. He starred alongside Park Seo-joon and Go Ara.
‘Suits’
It’s a 2018 legal drama. The actor portrays Go Yeon-woo, a brilliant rookie lawyer with an exceptional memory. He is akin to Michael Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams in the American series of the same name. He starred alongside Jang Dong-gun, Chae Jung-un, Jin Hee-kyung, Ko Sung-hee, and Choi Gwi-hwa.