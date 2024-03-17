Liked 'Doctor Slump'? Here's 7 Must-Watch Medical K-Dramas Available To Stream On Netflix

Korean medical dramas have garnered a massive fan following, not just in South Korea, but also internationally. This genre of shows is loved by fans because it stands out for blending heartfelt emotions with medical accuracy. This unique mix keeps viewers captivated and eager for more.
One such recent medical K-Drama release was ‘Doctor Slump.’ The show achieved incredible success within the first few days of its release. Starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, the show had a good 16-episode run from January 27 to March 17.
So, if you enjoyed watching ‘Doctor Slump’ on Netflix, here’s a list of seven must-watch medical K-Dramas to fill the slump that the show left you with, on the same streaming platform.
Advertisement
1. ‘Good Doctor’ (2013)
Starring Joo Won, Moon Chae-won, Joo Sang-wook, Kim Min-seo, Chun Ho-jin, Kwak Do-won, and Ko Chang-seok, ‘Good Doctor’ comprises 20 episodes. The series focuses on an autistic savant with aspirations of becoming a paediatrician. Despite facing discrimination and conflicts with a fellow doctor, he harnesses his extraordinary talents to pursue his dreams and prove himself capable.
Advertisement
2. ‘Doctor Prisoner’ (2019)
Starring Namkoong Min, Kwon Nara, Choi Won-young and Kim Byung-chul, ‘Doctor Prisoner’ comprises 32 episodes. The series highlights a talented doctor forced to leave his job at a hospital due to accusations of medical malpractice. Determined to seek revenge, he begins working in a prison to build up enough connections that will help him achieve his goal.
3. ‘Hospital Playlist’ (2020-21)
Starring Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do, ‘Hospital Playlist’ comprises of 2 seasons of 12 episodes each. The series delves into the unique lives of five doctors in their forties, all colleagues at the Yulje Medical Centre, who formed a close bond during their time in medical school.
Advertisement
4. ‘Doctors’ (2016)
Starring Kim Rae-won, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Kyun-sang and Lee Sung-kyung, ‘Doctors’ comprises 20 episodes. The series centres on a rebellious and troubled girl who crosses paths with a caring teacher. Inspired by the teacher’s guidance, she decides to turn her life around and ultimately pursues a career as a street-smart neurosurgeon.
Advertisement
5. ‘Life’ (2018)
Starring Lee Dong-wook, Cho Seung-woo and Won Jin-ah, ‘Life’ comprises 16 episodes. The series sheds light on the collision of ideals and interests at one of the country’s best medical centres, where a patient-centered emergency medicine doctor finds himself at odds with the hospital’s new CEO.
Advertisement
6. ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014)
Starring Lee Jong-suk, Jin Se-yeon, Park Hae-jin and Kang So-ra, ‘Doctor Stranger’ comprises 20 episodes. After escaping from North Korea, a troubled yet ambitious man rises to become a renowned surgeon in South Korea. Determined to reunite with the woman he left behind, he goes to great lengths to earn money to bring her to him.
7. ‘Dr. Romantic’ (2016-23)
Starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Joo-hun, ‘Dr. Romantic’ comprises 3 seasons, totalling 54 episodes. The story revolves around an eccentric and highly skilled surgeon, who decides to leave his prestigious job in Seoul, only to end up working at a provincial hospital, where he takes on the role of mentoring young doctors. (Note: While only the first two seasons are available on Netflix, the third one can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar).
So, in case you want more medical dramas after ‘Doctor Slump,’ log onto Netflix, and binge-watch to your heart’s content!