Liked 'Doctor Slump'? Here's 7 Must-Watch Medical K-Dramas Available To Stream On Netflix

Starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Joo-hun, ‘Dr. Romantic’ comprises 3 seasons, totalling 54 episodes. The story revolves around an eccentric and highly skilled surgeon, who decides to leave his prestigious job in Seoul, only to end up working at a provincial hospital, where he takes on the role of mentoring young doctors. (Note: While only the first two seasons are available on Netflix, the third one can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar).