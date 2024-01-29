The much-awaited series starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, titled ‘Doctor Slump,’ has finally premiered. As evident from the trailer itself, this drama unfolds the enthralling narrative of two medical practitioners navigating the shift from being rivals to unknowingly becoming romantic partners. The show seems to promise an exciting mix of romance and a compelling storyline that is bound to make K-Drama fans squeak.
Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye are sharing the same screen space after almost a decade. In this new drama 'Doctor Slump,' how is their dynamic? Is this romantic comedy drama just like a generic K-Drama, or does it stand out? Read on to find out.
‘Doctor Slump’: Story
This romantic comedy series follows an enemies-to-lovers trope, shedding light on the unique relationship between a studious, strict and introverted Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) and carefree, free-spirited and laid-back Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik). Despite once having promising careers, both faced setbacks in their individual professional growth due to certain unfortunate circumstances that surround humility and legal battles. These former high school rivals, who seemingly never got along, parted ways after their high school graduation. Years later, as doctors, the two are forced to quit their jobs. But little did they know that their lives would end up intertwining. Now, they find themselves unfortunately (or fortunately) living in the same house, trying to co-habitate and get on with making their individual lives better.
‘Doctor Slump’: Performances
The reason I’m watching this drama is to see Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik again, a decade after they starred together in ‘The Heirs,’ which is undeniably very refreshing. The anticipation of experiencing their on-screen dynamic once more has added an extra layer of excitement.
Park Shin-hye has made her comeback to the entertainment industry with this show. Her character as Nam Ha-neul is complex yet responsible. She’s shown as this odd student, who has some over-the-top methods for studying, which most audiences can’t relate to. However, in her adult life, she is shown burnt-out, which some percentage of the audiences can find relatable. Her emotive expressions and natural charisma effectively convey a wide range of emotions, creating an authentic character. Her ability to seamlessly transition between very few light-hearted moments and intense, tear-jerking scenes showcases her depth as an actress.
On the other hand, Park Hyung-sik has done an incredible job. After watching his roles in various romantic dramas, my expectations are high for this show, and so far, he certainly did not disappoint. His role as Yeo Jeong-woo is shown to be successful and chilled out. It’s very evident, just like his previous roles, that his magnetic charm has been utilized to make him a favourite among the ladies. Just like Shin-hye, his scenes also have tons of emotions, which you can feel in his eyes. Jeong-woo's character, aside from being quirky and cheerful, also holds intriguing layers that contribute to the overall complexity of the narrative.
The supporting actors, who are their friends and Shin-hye’s family, didn’t really contribute much to the narrative in the first two episodes. Their roles weren’t much, so it’s not fair to comment on how they will eventually flesh out. But they will have a chance to be out there in the forthcoming episodes.
‘Doctor Slump’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
My second reason for watching this K-Drama was the director, Oh Hyun-jong. Being a big fan of his work on ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo,’ how could I stop myself from watching this show, which stars two big stars? The direction is exceptional, aiming to blend heart-warming romance with a tint of mental health awareness and thriller suspense. There’s a high chance the drama will stand out for its refreshing narrative in the rom-com genre. Oh Hyun-jong seems to focus on the characters' individual journeys, both in love and self-discovery, which adds depth.
Written by Baek Sun-woo, within the first two episodes itself, I feel this has the makings of a really good show. Being at the top, just like the characters once were, creates a misconception of perfection in everything, leading to pressure and often resulting in being exhausted. The story follows our two leads having career lows, and the show seems to be highlighting the toll of competition and ambition on mental health. At its core, the narrative lies in its relatibility level. The rom-com drama is guaranteed to pan out in a well-written way, with a few moments of slapstick humour. It’s already entertaining so far and has already let the viewers in on the characters' vulnerable sides. I'm excited to see how it would build up.
Even the camera-work by Kim Sun-cheol and Song Hyun-joon is good. Going back and forth between the events of the past and present, between Busan and Seoul; it seems like the cities have also played a supporting role with the help of various lighting techniques. Emotions have also been skillfully captured. The strategic use of close-ups effectively conveys various expressions. Camera angles have been thoughtfully used to bring out about a nuanced perspective on the characters' inner struggles. The editing by Oh Selena is decent throughout. More or less, the transitions between scenes are well-executed; however, there are certain shots that have been emphasized upon a bit too little or a bit too much. Coming to the soundtrack, honestly, the music hasn’t really stood out much. Nonetheless, the intro track is catchy. You wouldn’t want to skip it with the aesthetically adorable introductions of the cast. But in the episodes unfolding, Kim Jun-seo and Jeong Se-rin will surely get you goosebumps with their tunes.
‘Doctor Slump’: Cast & Crew
Director: Oh Hyun-jong
Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, Oh Dong-min, Kong Seong-ha
Available On: Netflix
Premiere Date: January 27
Episodes: 2 (as of today); approx 60 mins each
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Medical Drama
Language: Korean
‘Doctor Slump’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Doctor Slump’ has built up tons of excitement. With just these two episodes, it has created more and more hype. The storyline seems promising, and aims to keep you hooked. Till now, it’s entertaining and tries to have a different approach in the romance world. With the way the two episodes ended, it’s tough to wait till next weekend to see what’s lying ahead of this highly-awaited series.
