Even the camera-work by Kim Sun-cheol and Song Hyun-joon is good. Going back and forth between the events of the past and present, between Busan and Seoul; it seems like the cities have also played a supporting role with the help of various lighting techniques. Emotions have also been skillfully captured. The strategic use of close-ups effectively conveys various expressions. Camera angles have been thoughtfully used to bring out about a nuanced perspective on the characters' inner struggles. The editing by Oh Selena is decent throughout. More or less, the transitions between scenes are well-executed; however, there are certain shots that have been emphasized upon a bit too little or a bit too much. Coming to the soundtrack, honestly, the music hasn’t really stood out much. Nonetheless, the intro track is catchy. You wouldn’t want to skip it with the aesthetically adorable introductions of the cast. But in the episodes unfolding, Kim Jun-seo and Jeong Se-rin will surely get you goosebumps with their tunes.